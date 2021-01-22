Friday, January 22, 2021

the woman who should have been US president: tulsi gabbard

the most sensible, level-head POTUS candidate i have come across in observing 40+ years of campaigns. 

she was deplatformed by the democrats for supporting bernie sanders v hillary in 2016.
she was deplatformed by #deepstate for opposing useless wars (obviously not useless to the military industrial complex of course)
she was deplatformed by redneck evangelists and lefties for being a hindu

a very long interview (over 2.5 hours) but even listening to a snippet will give you an idea how sensible and reasonable she is.



By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)