the clowns at the economist miss no opportunity to diss india

one would have thought the top 3 economies in asia are china, india and japan. but no. they think of china, INDONESIA and japan.
which means either:
1. like yanks do, limeys also think india is not in asia. (but no, that's not true, they call pakistanis 'asians' in #littlebritain)
or
2. they believe india is a basket case (well, thanks to their loot).
i guess small mercies: they didn't feature china, BANGLADESH and japan. they have been talking bangladesh up a lot lately.
more of the continuing narrative journofare against modi and hindus.
