comparison of whatsapp, telegram, signal

whatsapp as facebook's arm is not desirable, so it's a good idea of get off it. i've used telegram, whose user interface is a little hard to deal with.
is signal really a better alternative? who is funding the infrastructure? what is its business model? if it's free, then will we end up back where we started, at the mercy of somebody else's tech and infra? are we willing to pay for the service? (incidentally, i am beginning to think of getting a paid protonmail account rather than depend on free gmail).
here's a link to a brief comparison i got from somewhere (source unclear), and i'm really not sure that us stampeding onto signal is necessarily the right answer for everything.
