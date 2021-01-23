https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/alphabet-shuts-loon-high-altitude-balloon-internet-moonshot
i was teaching a case study on X, the google moon-shot lab. they have an admirable tendency to shut things down unless they can do them cost effectively. so this is not a total failure, i suppose.
meanwhile, though, elon musk believes in starlink:
https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/01/22/musk-targets-telecom-for-next-disruption-with-starlink-internet/?utm_email=65F234A114DA140514D5A526DA&g2i_eui=VXsjjVq8F0n%2f7Th8f%2bredbDtO%2fgB372m%2bFl7m0oxTS0%3d&g2i_source=newsletter&utm_source=listrak&utm_medium=email&utm_term=https%3a%2f%2fwww.mercurynews.com%2f2021%2f01%2f22%2fmusk-targets-telecom-for-next-disruption-with-starlink-internet%2f&utm_campaign=bang-mult-nl-good-morning-silicon-valley-nl&utm_content=manual
No comments:
Post a Comment