Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, January 10, 2021
the solution to #woke-ness: compulsory military service
i wrote this 20 years ago, but it's quite timely now. all those agitating JNU types would be much more disciplined if they get a taste of what real life is like in the army.
http://inhome.rediff.com/news/2000/aug/31rajeev.htm
By
nizhal yoddha
January 10, 2021
