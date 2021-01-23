Saturday, January 23, 2021

easy for biden to reduce global warming: ban beef :-)

😂😂 john kerry, climate czar, would be so pleased.

btw, this is only CO2, not counting the huge input cost in water (15,000 liters for 1 kg of beef, which dwarfs all others put together), grain and other inputs. 

SAY NO TO BEEF!

