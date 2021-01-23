Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, January 23, 2021
easy for biden to reduce global warming: ban beef :-)
😂😂 john kerry, climate czar, would be so pleased.
btw, this is only CO2, not counting the huge input cost in water (15,000 liters for 1 kg of beef, which dwarfs all others put together), grain and other inputs.
SAY NO TO BEEF!
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 23, 2021
