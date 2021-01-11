NSRCEL invites you to a Global Leadership Seminar with Bob Johansen

From: Panchapagesan,
NSRCEL and iSPIRT Foundation are delighted to host the second edition of the Global Leadership Seminar Series with Bob Johansen from 6.30 PM to 8 PM IST tomorrow (January 12, 2021). This seminar series aims to bring the best of management wisdom to Indian companies and start-ups.
Bob will present his ideas on "Full Spectrum Thinking," for 60 minutes, followed by a 30-minute virtual fireside chat with Prof. Vasanthi Srinivasan of IIM Bangalore.
Bob, a noted futurist and a distinguished fellow at The Institute for the Future, will explain how Full-Spectrum Thinking provides leaders with the ability to seek clarity across gradients of possibility—while resisting the temptations of certainty. For example, medical doctors used to label people as "autistic." Now, they say people are on the spectrum of autism disorders. Full-spectrum thinking offers an alternative to sloppy categorical thinking that is so common today. It unlocks clarity while challenging certainty. Over the next decade, it will get harder and harder to make any money at all selling products alone. Gradually products will yield to a full spectrum of services, experiences, organizational and personal transformations—and the profit margins will go up as you move across that spectrum.
More About the Speaker: Bob Johansen is a distinguished fellow with the Institute for the Future in Silicon Valley. For more than 30 years, Bob has helped organizations around the world prepare for and shape the future, including corporations such as Nestle and GlaxoSmithKline, as well as a range of major universities and non-profits. He is the author or a co-author of twelve books, including the best-selling Get There Early: Sensing the Future to Compete in the Present, Leaders Make the Future, and The New Leadership Literacies: Thriving in a Future of Extreme Disruption and Distributed Everything. Bob's books are used widely in corporations, universities, nonprofits, and at the Army War College.
Bob holds a B.S. from the University of Illinois, which he attended on a basketball scholarship, and a PhD from Northwestern University—as well as a master's degree that focused on world religions.
Prof. Vasanthi Srinivasan is a Professor in the Organizational Behaviour and HRM at IIM Bangalore. Her work over the last decade in the field of leadership development has focussed on building future-ready competencies.
If you are interested to join us, please sign up on the zoom form to receive the webinar ID and password: http://bit.ly/BobJohansenSeminar.
