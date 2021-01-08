this RoL guy is no hindutva person, recites vatican-speak

i was on a mail alias with him. he's a kerala RoL, and he used the name vinson palathingal (i believe it is the same guy). he is no hindu, nor hindutva. he was happily propagating the vatican line that all tribals are non hindu. naturally he'd be a congress supporter.
it's absurd to say, based on him, that hindutva people support trump. in fact, hindutva people may, and there's nothing wrong with that, but to shout about that using vincent xavier/vinson palathingal as exhibit A is simply ridiculous, but of course that is typical #fakenews #factchecker nonsense.
