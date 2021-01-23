Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, January 23, 2021
wall st/corporate greed: exactly what got US into dependence on china
"doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome this time is lunacy".
this is how they got to a point where china has them by the short and curlies. but i guess it's profitable for some people for some time.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 23, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment