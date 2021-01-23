Saturday, January 23, 2021

wall st/corporate greed: exactly what got US into dependence on china

"doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome this time is lunacy".

this is how they got to a point where china has them by the short and curlies. but i guess it's profitable for some people for some time.


