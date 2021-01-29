this continent isn't big enough for china and india

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/india-china-tensions-unlikely-to-ease-202267
there is a simple solution: cut china down to size, ie the han heartland. the rest of the empire should be wrested from them, ie CoT, CoX, CoMongolia, CoManchuria, all occupied by hans. they are seriously worried about this, which is why they're doing cultural genocide in the empire. i'm eerily reminded of the soviet empire.
whether the empire will collapse with a judicious few pushes, or whether there will have to be a serious nuclear war (see the old taiwanese book Yellow Peril) is up to xi.
