As Washington Falls Into Chaos, Will China Take Opportunity to Strike India?

As scenes of chaos emanate from the US capitol of Washington DC, India needs to be vigilant, wary, and prepared. It was in 1962 when the US was distracted by the Cuban Missile Crisis, that China saw the opportunity to attack India. Now as the US falls into internal turmoil not seen since the US Civil War, there is a danger that China could see America's internal distraction as another invitation to pounce.
If China comes at India in heavy force, we must be prepared to do a thermonuclear test, in addition to fending off their attack.
