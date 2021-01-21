Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, January 21, 2021
how the 'liberal' 'world order' sacrificed cambodia after kissinger did his war criminal bit
https://palladiummag.com/2021/01/20/the-forgotten-un-intervention-to-build-democracy-in-cambodia/
hubris in exporting democracy means cambodia is now a chinese puppet.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 21, 2021
