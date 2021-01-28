The leadership storm brewing in IIM-Calcutta - The Ken

From: R
The leadership storm brewing in IIM-Calcutta
Olina Banerji
It was a regular day in February 2019 at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta's (IIM-C) doctoral labs when the PhD students were told they would be moving. "All of a sudden, the new director walked into the lab and forced us to move," says a PhD scholar with the institute, who didn't want to be identified fearing repercussions from the administration. "We went from having four doctoral labs to two."
IIM-C's leadership had just changed hands in November 2018. The director of the institute, Saibal Chattopadhyay, was replaced by Anju Seth, a professor of management from the US-based Virginia Tech. Chattopadhyay resumed his position as a professor of Operations Management at IIM-C, post his term.
Seth, claims the scholar, was not in favour of four dedicated labs for the campus' 60-odd PhD scholars.
