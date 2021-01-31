Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, January 31, 2021
gee, obama's 'pivot' architect! asia must be jumping for joy!
obama's "pivot to asia" was just hot air and meant nothing at all. china happily grabbed the entire 9-dash line while obama "pivoted".
its architect, this campbell guy, is now biden's asia guy. oh joy.
you can't gaslight all the people all the time.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 31, 2021
