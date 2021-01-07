funny that brits are talking about the 'hasty' approval of covaxin by india

considering covishield is much worse, and they cut a lot of corners to approve it. (though the BMJ has been sceptical, and it's the lancet (who else?) that has been so enthusiastic about it.)
https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n52?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_term=hootsuite&utm_content=sme&utm_campaign=usage
here's my take on the covishield data: highly dubious! a case study on how NOT to do a clinical trial. https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/episode-11-lancet-paper-on-covishield?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=copy
No comments:
Post a Comment