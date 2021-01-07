Thursday, January 07, 2021

funny that brits are talking about the 'hasty' approval of covaxin by india

considering covishield is much worse, and they cut a lot of corners to approve it. (though the BMJ has been sceptical, and it's the lancet (who else?) that has been so enthusiastic about it.)


here's my take on the covishield data: highly dubious! a case study on how NOT to do a clinical trial. https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/episode-11-lancet-paper-on-covishield?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=copy
