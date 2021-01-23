as expected, priorities for biden are woke issues

back to obama times. oh, joy.
1. which bathrooms do transgenders use?
2. are you she/her, or he/his, or it/its?
3. turkey qatar gas pipeline through syria
4. cancel keystone XL pipeline
5. allow men to compete with women in sports if they say they feel they're women
.... way, way down in the list
75. china is infiltrating america's power grid (oh, wait, we just allowed them to)
76. china is eating america's lunch
77. china just banned many trump staffers
78. china just told its coast guard to shoot at anybody in SCS
