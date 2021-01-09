deplatformed!

doing this to a sitting president is interesting. it means:
1. #bigtech is full of hubris
2. #bigtech is worried about what section 230 revocation means
3. the time has come to abandon social media and to go the distributed platform way, with citizen journalism and blockchain based contracts
4. i celebrated social media 10 years ago as a democratizing mechanism, but it has been captured by the usual suspects
5. a new media model will arise from the ashes
6. with whatsapp becoming facebook, and twitter/facebook doing unabashed censorship, the illusion that SM is the 'public square' is over
