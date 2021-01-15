Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, January 15, 2021
tragic! now nobody will believe i'm a harvard alumnus either, sigh.
the fact is i did take an evening course on 'film appreciation' there. i was living close to nearby porter square at the time.
https://m.rediff.com/news/report/journalist-nidhi-razdans-harvard-job-offer-was-a-scam/20210115.htm
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 15, 2021
