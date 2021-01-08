Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, January 08, 2021
too much drama, really, FT.
you didn't get so excited when ISI terrorists attacked the indian parliament, or antifa goons did their thing a few months ago in all the major cities of the US. this sudden attack of moral indignation is just #deepstate theater.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 08, 2021
