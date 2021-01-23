Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, January 23, 2021
china's electromagnetic warfare plans
https://warontherocks.com/2021/01/to-rule-the-invisible-battlefield-the-electromagnetic-spectrum-and-chinese-military-power/
this could be brutal. are we taking sufficient countermeasures?
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 23, 2021
