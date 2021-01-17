niti ayog's draft blockchain strategy: why we need to care

this is conceptually important. (i still think bitcoin is a tulipmania kind of thing, with no fundamental value to it, but blockchain is useful). not convinced niti ayog can pull it off, but this requires a bit of thought.
india needs to come up with a blockchain-based, decentralized, digital ecosystem.
in comparison, china came up with a surveillance-based, walled-garden, centralized, digital ecosystem of superapps (which has paid off handsomely).
the US came up with an attention-capturing, silo'd, oligopolistic digital ecosystem of two-sided marketplaces/platforms (which has also paid off handsomely).
but the US and china strategies are history, done with, i mean they are dead men walking, as they are respectively 10 and 5 years old. an eternity in internet time. and we have seen the downsides of both (twitter/facebook shenanigans, aggressive attempts to grab data, jack ma cooling his heels in some gulag).
