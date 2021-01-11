Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, January 11, 2021
predatory lending applications on google play store
these are often fronts for chinese firms harvesting financial data and contacts. i get, on average, two or three offers every day for loans.
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/some-lending-apps-thrive-on-indias-google-play-despite-policy-violations/articleshow/80208347.cms?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=DailyTop5&ncode=9f97378c9f0afdab940691a1c47076ff
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 11, 2021
