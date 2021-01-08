Quick notes: Quit Whatsapp | WHO hits a wall...

- Adios Whatsapp: WhatsApp gives users an ultimatum: Share data with Facebook or stop using the app.
- Why everyone should be using Signal instead of WhatsApp.
- WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal: A comparison.
- Translation: Free Tibet will become a reality: Xi Jinping orders Chinese Army to prepare for war ‘at any second’.
- China deploys tanks along LAC opposite Indian posts
- Trump bars U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay
- China again blocks entry to WHO team studying Covid's origins: The WHO has been attempting to send in the team of global experts since July. Scientists have long said it is essential to find out how the virus jumped species into humans.
- How China blocked WHO early in the outbreak.
Chinese drone swarms - new tactical possibilities: Large drone swarms, intended for coordinated surveillance and attack, were launched from truck-based, forty-eight-unit launchers and helicopters in a recent test.
Networking sophistication will control the extent to which groups of small drones could function as precision-guided munitions. They would need to operate with a data link or real-time video exchange technology in order to be retasked and sent toward fast-changing targets such as a moving ship or armored convoy. Uncoordinated drone swarms would be much less effective as an inability to share data would negate any dispersed surveillance advantage that might otherwise be afforded.
- Who am I? “The earliest mistake is made – who do you take yourself to be? Mostly we are living in an idea of ourselves that is constructed through our society, family, so many factors."
- An Indian success story: Indian electronics and lifestyle startup Boat raises $100 million. . . . . Trendy, affordable audio products and accessories
- Amazon did not help when debt mounted amid lockdown: Future Group alleged that Amazon's actions "lacked good faith" when the group's retail business was severely hit by the lockdown. Amazon merely put up a "facade of 'facilitating' the raising of finance by the Promoters".
- Bird hits from wind farms: Conflict between wildlife and clean energy.
