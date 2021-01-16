nidhi is a metaphor for the sad story of kashmiri "pundit" hindus

they believed in 'kashmiriyat' and 'secularism'
they believed they were different from, and superior to, plains hindus
they believed in 'nehruism' and did himalayan blunders re china
they believed in 'the abdullah dynasty'
they believed in pak and advised indira to return 91,000 POWs for free
they now believe in 'phishing scams' or in #deepstate siren-songs (not clear which).
i hasten to add, not ALL kashmiri hindus, of course (eg. not subhash kak). but enough believed in all these fairy tales to cause serious problems. they are prime candidates to sell brooklyn bridges to.
No comments:
Post a Comment