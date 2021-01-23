Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Ever see the movie 'Trance'?
You should. Evangelism is a great business. If prayer fails, the victim blames himself, not the preacher, for lack of faith.
It's like you blame yourself, not Bill Gates, when your windows computer doesn't work.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 23, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment