Quick notes: Coding nazi | K-shaped recovery...

- Children are not startups: In the rush to teach kids coding at an early age, are we treating them like one? Let's make kids explore before making them excel. Coding won't go away anytime soon, but childhood will.
‘K-shaped’ recovery: The rich are minting money in the pandemic like never before. “So much of what policy makers did was to enable those that were wealthiest to rebound fastest from the pandemic.”
- Poorer quality jobs add to people’s woes: Not only have jobs evaporated, people have also been forced to move to less productive and poorly paid alternatives.
- How chairs with backs have contributed to our back pain: A seat back essentially makes sitting even more passive than just sitting on a bench or a stool because you lean against the seat back and you're using even fewer muscles, even less effort to stabilize your upper body. And the result is that we end up having very weak backs. So there are a lot of muscles that we use in our backs to hold up our upper body, and those muscles, if we don't use them, just like every other muscle in your body, they atrophy.
- The Epic Split: Why Made in China is Going Out of Style: Sorry tariff hating Davos Man and Bloombergers, Americans are indeed fine with paying more for their gadgets and gear if it is made by countries that share their values. Survey respondents said they want to avoid over-dependence on China for critical goods and services.
- Reining in Big Tech: Google agrees to pay French news sites to send them traffic. . . Google threatens to shut down search in Australia
- Hampi musical pillars: Visitors continue to tap the pillars to satiate their curiosity. Because of which many pillars are disfigured. A few of them have suffered an extensive damage.
- Tribals not a "votebank" in Kerala politics: “The approach of the Kerala civil society, state govt and NGOs towards tribal communities is deplorable. The general view is that tribals should learn from the other ‘civilised’ communities. But in my view, it was just the opposite”.
- How Long Will Coal Remain King in India? “It's critical that India build no new coal plants and also begin retiring existing ones, particularly older, highly polluting plants”. . Balancing development and "breathable air”: The cost-competitiveness of renewable energy alternatives, air pollution regulations and water scarcity have been putting pressure on the coal sector.
- Swappable batteries: Pioneering the technology from Bengaluru, SUN Mobility has proposed to install 100 "Swap Points" in the city by end of 2021
