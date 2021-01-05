Quick notes: Missile exports | Transcendental Meditation...

- Akash missile export: Govt to approach China-wary nations. Focus will be on high-value defence platforms to achieve target of $5-billion annual exports.. “The export version of Akash will be different from the system currently deployed with the Indian Armed Forces”.
- Exploiting the loopholes: Amazon, Flipkart are violating investment rules related to multi brand retailing.
- Jerry Seinfeld: Transcendental Meditation and weight training will 'solve just about anyone's life'. Seinfeld practices TM twice a day or “any time I feel like I’m dipping”... Oprah Winfrey, hedgefund billionaire Ray Dalio and even singer Lady Gaga are proponents of TM, and credit much of their success and productivity to the practice.
- Meet India's lower-caste Hindu priest:
- Crops grown in Bangalore high on toxic heavy metals: The 17 lakes in and around Bangalore have become part of the city's drainage system, into which flow untreated sewage and industrial effluents from garment factories, electroplating industries, distilleries and other small-scale but polluting units. "The heavy metals are absorbed by the crops along with other essential plant nutrients." Cadmium can be a carcinogen and an endocrine disruptor which can lead to fertility and reproductive issues in men and women while long-term exposure can lead to bone diseases.
- How to Build your Own LIGHTBOARD: Elisa Valkyria
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
