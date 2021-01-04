Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, January 04, 2021
knowing sanskrit makes you smart. literally.
and here's a peer reviewed paper saying so. i guess that overcomes the whole 'scientific evidence' hurdle that lefties always hurl at everything indic.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26188261/
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 04, 2021
