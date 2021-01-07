Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, January 07, 2021
if biden had been declared the loser in the POTUS election
(note: i am not saying he 'won' the election) but if he had been declared the loser his supporters would have done this in the US: this is an actual scene from the jun 2020 insurrection.
if modi were to lose in 2024, he would go home with just a briefcase, and india would have fumbled a chance for greatness, again:
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 07, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment