Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
which offer i can't refuse should i take from wapo?
choices, choices! these boyz are nothing if not eager beavers.
should i take this one?
or this one?
or this one, maybe?
or how about "none of the above. i don't want your garbage."?
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 02, 2021
