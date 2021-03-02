Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
the erstwhile 'coronaslayer' (TM) gets a novelty through-the-sleeve vaccination
shailaja teacher, kerala health minister, who did so much to control covid-19 in kerala. ask BBC, WHO, united nations, and all the others who felicitated her. oh wait....
i wonder if she got covishield or covaxin
By
nizhal yoddha
-
March 02, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment