Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, January 01, 2021
winners are losers due to wuhanvirus. surprise, surprise, chinese did well.
cui bono?
who had the motive and the means to do biological and economic warfare?
https://www.ft.com/content/f8251e5f-10a7-4f7a-9047-b438e4d7f83a
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 01, 2021
