Monday, January 04, 2021

'messaging', lying, and spinning about #covid: infodemic

at the end of the day, almost no institution has come through unscathed after this torrent of lies. in particular, i have found fauci to be compromised right from the beginning and i refuse to believe anything he says. he's just like that horrible person tedros at the WHO. 

lancet, NEJM (remember the surgisphere fraud?), CDC, FDA, WHO: all compromised and hard to believe. 

the bottom line is that TILL TODAY the trillion $$$ medical establishment has no idea what's going on. remember how they initially kept putting everybody on ventilators and killing most of them? it's still a bunch of experimental measures, and drugs such as HCQ and ivermectin as well as ayurvedic remedies were deprecated and denounced out of hand with no testing, just like that. 

