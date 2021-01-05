IIMB's NSRCEL invites applications from Women Entrepreneurs

|
Dear friends,
|
NSRCEL is delighted to invite applications for yet another cohort of the
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women program for scale up of women entrepreneurs.
It would be great if you could share this in your networks.
|
The GS 10K program is a global initiative that fosters economic growth by
providing women entrepreneurs around the world with business and
management skills education, mentoring and networking and access to capital.
|
The program will include:
|
- Knowledge sessions with academic rigor
- One on One Mentoring
- Development of business growth plans
- Engagement with 10,000 Women Alumni across the world
|
The applications for the program are now open. For more info, please visit- https://bit.ly/3pZciK3
|
Please note: The course fee and application fee is completely free
(supported by Goldman Sachs).
|
Eligibility- Existing women entrepreneurs who own/run small
and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
