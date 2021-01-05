Tuesday, January 05, 2021

IIMB's NSRCEL invites applications from Women Entrepreneurs



Dear friends,

NSRCEL is delighted to invite applications for yet another cohort of the 

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women program for scale up of women entrepreneurs.  

It would be great if you could share this in your networks.

The GS 10K program is a global initiative that fosters economic growth by 

providing women entrepreneurs around the world with business and 

management skills education, mentoring and networking and access to capital.

The program will include:
  • Knowledge sessions with academic rigor
  • One on One Mentoring
  • Development of business growth plans
  • Engagement with 10,000 Women Alumni across the world

 

The applications for the program are now open. For more info, please visit- https://bit.ly/3pZciK3

Please note: The course fee and application fee is completely free 

(supported by Goldman Sachs).

Eligibility-  Existing women entrepreneurs who own/run small 

and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

