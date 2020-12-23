today sentencing in sister abhaya case

yesterday, after 28 years, special CBI court found padre godman kottoor and nun seffi guilty in the murder of then 19 year old sister abhaya in a kerala convent 1992. she was found in a well. the local police destroyed evidence with a hasty cremation of her viscera. crime branch ruled it a suicide. a christian HC judge interfered with the forensic lab in bangalore but an activist joemon, a passerby who was the only witness (raju), persevered; and several CBI investigations later, kottoor, seffi and another padre puthrakkayil confessed under sodium pentathol that they were in flagrante delicto (3-way) in the kitchen at 3am and poor abhaya witnessed it. so seffi beat her over the head with an axe handle and dumped her in the well. but CJI balakrishnan ruled that narco analysis was unconstitutional, so it became a mistrial. now yet another CBI case has convicted them (puthrakkayil got off as the case against him was considered inadequate). sensational case: justice delayed. abhaya's parents died waiting for justice for her.