this week's hatchet job on india from the economist

translation: why isn't india giving us a juicy contract to lionize modi like xinhua has given us to extol xi? after all, the only thing we littlebritain types have left is our #presstitute capability. that's why we are gyrating our skinny hips so hard, hoping to somehow catch your eye.
https://www.economist.com/the-world-ahead/2020/11/17/indias-economy-was-sick-before-the-coronavirus-crisis?utm_campaign=editorial-social&utm_medium=social-organic&utm_source=twitter
--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
No comments:
Post a Comment