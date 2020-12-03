Thursday, December 03, 2020

this week's hatchet job on india from the economist

translation: why isn't india giving us a juicy contract to lionize modi like xinhua has given us to extol xi? after all, the only thing we littlebritain types have left is our #presstitute capability. that's why we are gyrating our skinny hips so hard, hoping to somehow catch your eye.

