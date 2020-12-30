Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
the vaccine does not categorically protect you from covid, admits WHO
there are ifs, thens, and buts.
caveat emptor.
and no, it's not back to business as usual soon as you get a jab or two.
https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/vaccine-doesnt-prevent-you-from-catching
By
nizhal yoddha
-
December 30, 2020
