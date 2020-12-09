China Has Subverted the US Financial & Political Establishments

China has subverted the US financial and political establishments. Biden is now likely to become President of the United States, and India will be dependent on the goodwill of this man, who himself may have directly engaged in corrupt dealings with China, along with his own son.
I'm worried that the Modi govt and India are now increasingly in a vulnerable position where we can be sucker-punched by an American establishment that has a strong pro-China tilt. China is now increasing its aggressiveness toward India, perhaps with the knowledge that it can corner us and prevent other powers like the US from giving us support. With their tentacles deep inside the US financial and political establishments, China could keep the US military/security establishment at bay.
We need to keep emergency fallback options within easy reach -- such as a thermonuclear test. Most importantly, we need to get a COVID vaccine distributed to the population, since that's essential for restoring normalcy in the country and getting the economy back on track. We also need to press the boundaries of US support to India under a Biden administration, in order to know how substantive their support is and how much it's changed in comparison to the Trump whitehouse, and whether the alleged understanding obtained from previous dialogue with US officials is solid and persistent, or merely just fleeting.
