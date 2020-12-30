Detailed program of Phase-II of WAVES 2020

sorry the attachments get lost, but most of the information is in this email body.
Namaste!
The WAVES 2020 Conference is a joint conference between the World Association for Vedic Studies(WAVES International), Wider Association for Vedic Studies (WAVES India), Hindu Students Council of the USA, and SVYASA University of Bangalore.
This is the 14th in the series of bi-annual conferences for WAVES International, and the 24th in the series of annual conferences for WAVES India. The conference utilized a virtual online format, which was a first for WAVES. It was attended by over 600 remote attendees, which is quite a bit more than the in
person WAVES conferences. The main theme of this conference is 'Impact of Vedic Wisdom on the World Today'. The conference just concluded the first of its three phases. This first phase consisted of the following.
1. 34 academic papers presented by scholars from various disciplines. The papers were delivered in Sanskrit, Hindi and English. The scholars represented students working towards their Phd degrees, Professors and college teachers, and other Research scholars. The research papers had a common theme. They dove into the Vedas to extract learning in the areas of Hydrology, Plant biology, Health and wellbeing, Music therapy, education, astrology, morality, consciousness etc.
2. A panel discussion on Ayurveda that was composed of five top experts from the field, and was moderated by Shri Nilesk Oak, a historian and publisher of many books and original research articles on Vedic Studies. The panel discussion was centered on discussing factual information on Ayurveda while
pointing out some common misunderstandings about the field. The foundational role of Ayurveda in modern medicine was discussed, along with future possibilities. There was good participation from the audience which brought up some additional good information on the topic, and raised some thought
provoking questions.
3. Various Keynote speeches by Vedic scholars of international repute. Dr. Subash Kak spoke about the challenges that faces the field of Indology and Vedic studies, and had suggestions on how scholars and WAVES can make some improvements to overcome those challenges which have persisted for a couple of centuries now. Dr. Melukote Sridhar from SVYASA delivered an informational finding on his research on the concept of Rtam (cosmic law/order) as described in the Rig Veda and the Upanishads. Dr. David Frawley spoke about the relevance of Vedic knowledge for today's humanity, and delved into explaining Maya, Samadhi and consciousness and their interplay. Dr. Anil Maheshwari of Maharishi University of Management, Iowa, gave a very informative talk on Transcendental Meditation and its various benefits. Dr. Manasi Sahoo from Puri, India revealed the vast knowledge she has found in the Atharva Veda that deals with a healthy life for humanity. Dr. Raj Vedam of Houston delivered the results of his research on the various Purana stories, and how they relayed important scientific concepts in many scientific fields like evolution, astronomy, astro physics, etc., that were way ahead of their time.
The Phase 2 of WAVES 2020 will be conducted on Jan 1 through 3, using the same Virtual format. The virtual conference will continue to be held via Zoom, and will continue to be telecast via our Facebook, Youtube, Linkedin, our websites and our twitter pages and links. Phase 2 has an equal number of
papers, panel discussions and Keynote speeches as Phase 1. The panel discussion during this phase, will be on the currently hot topic of Chronology of the Vedic timelines, a field of study that has seen a huge number of new information come to light, which has the potential to significantly change the field of historical timelines, and bring about a totally new understanding of the historical events of the past, especially for the Vedic events.
The phase 3 of WAVES 2020 will also follow the same virtual format, but will be held at a slightly different time slot than the previous two phases. It will be conducted by our joint partner Hindu Students Council of theUS, and will comprise of 23 papers all researched and presented by younger researchers. The Keynote speech in this phase will be on 'Artificial Intelligence and how it will affect India and its civilization in a big way'; by Mr. Rajiv Malhotra of the Infinity Foundation.
WAVES 2020 presentations will be published on youtube in the not too distant future, and the conference proceedings will be published after the conference.
Also, please note WAVES 2020 International-India conference is going LIVE on Facebook and YouTube. It is free to join. Attached hereby the link-sheet along with a detailed schedule of the program of Phase-II with its flyer.
Timings of the WAVES 2020 Conference -
Kindly join with this Zoom link - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85868554031
5:00 PM to 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time
5:30 AM to 10:30 AM central standard time USA
6:30 AM to 11:30 AM Eastern standard time USA
So, accordingly kindly join fifteen minutes before the conference.
