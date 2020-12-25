Canada's Govt Covers Up ISI Assassination of Baloch Activist
Baloch independence activist Karima Baloch has died under mysterious circumstances, with her body being found floating in a lake. These are very similar circumstances to the death of another Baloch activist in Sweden, Sajid Hussain, whose body was found floating in a river. In contrast to going out of their way to intervene on the issue of protesting farmers in India, Canadian authorities including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have said there was no wrongdoing associated with Karima Baloch's death. How did they come to rule out wrongdoing so quickly?
Comments