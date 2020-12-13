Sunday, December 13, 2020
Quick notes: Winter warfare | M.B.A.-ization...
- Canada planned to train China’s military in cold weather tactics: One reason the Chinese might have been interested in winter tactics: PLA soldiers would later become involved in conflicts with Indian troops in the Himalayas.
“It’s shocking that Canada would train a Communist dictatorship in winter warfare techniques that could theoretically be used against us — and will surely be used against our ally India, as well as against Chinese citizens in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong”.. Canada canceled the program, reluctantly, at the Trump administration’s request.
- Praveen Kumar Teotia: The commando who looked terrorists in the eye. "Crores are spent on Martyrs Day and on lighting candles, but people don't respect living soldiers who are heroes.. What are you if you can't respect a soldier?"
- Elon Musk Decries ‘M.B.A.-ization’ of America:
When asked if he needed to better delegate, Musk said his employees respected when he dived into the details of their work.
“Think about war: Do you want the general in some ivory tower or on the front lines? The troops are going to fight a lot harder if they see the general on the front lines. Nobody bleeds with the prince in the palace. Get out there on the goddamn front line and show them that you care, and that you’re not just in some plush office somewhere.”
“What Musk is pointing out here is rewarding doers rather than focusing on airy concepts such as management.. I’m in favor of a society that favors doing and action rather than pedigree”.. Peter Thiel, who started PayPal Holdings Inc. with Musk and others, once said: “Never ever hire an M.B.A.; they will ruin your company.”
- Chinese vaccine: 47 Chinese workers test positive for coronavirus in Uganda despite receiving Chinese vaccine. Sinopharm earlier boasted that none of its vaccine recipients who went abroad had been infected.
- Sadhguru: “The whole effort of the spiritual process is to break the boundaries you have drawn for yourself and experience the immensity that you are. The aim is to unshackle yourself from the limited identity you have forged."
- Healing Himalayas:
I refuse to give up, yes it’s been tough— Pradeep Sangwan (@iPradeepSangwan) December 4, 2020
but I am holding my grounds in the toughest battle field #himalayas
Help me influence I seek in every lifestyle because if we are in it together I see the light at the end of the tunnel
Help me ☘️ pic.twitter.com/EZ2j6UPJSX
