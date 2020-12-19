.comment-link {margin-left:.6em;}

Saturday, December 19, 2020

 

Fwd: Big blow to Make-in-India: Apple puts riot-hit supplier Wistron on probation


pretty sad. 

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: ETtech News Alert <newsletter@ettech.com>
Date: Sat, Dec 19, 2020 at 4:21 PM
Subject: Big blow to Make-in-India: Apple puts riot-hit supplier Wistron on probation
To: <travancore@gmail.com>


View in Browser
/ Alert
Hello everyone,

In a major development, Apple has put one of its key supplier Wistron on probation, dealing a severe blow to the government's Make-in-India plans.


Apple

This comes on the back of the violence last Saturday when thousands of employees created unrest in Wistron's facility in Kolar district over unpaid dues.


Holding the company's vice-president who oversees the business in India responsible, Wistron said, the person has been removed from the job.


The rapid expansion stretched the company's systems and sapped the bandwidth of its management team, one of the people said.
Thanks for reading. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

© 2020 Times Internet Limited


--
thanks
rajeev

sent from xiaomi redmi note 5 phone, so please excuse brevity and typos

# posted by nizhal yoddha @ December 19, 2020
Comments: Post a Comment



<< Home

This page is powered by Blogger. Isn't yours?