



In a major development, Apple has put one of its key supplier Wistron on probation, dealing a severe blow to the government's Make-in-India plans.



Apple puts Wistron on probation, confirms lapses in worker payment that led to violence



This comes on the back of the violence last Saturday when thousands of employees created unrest in Wistron's facility in Kolar district over unpaid dues.



Wistron admits to payment flaws in Karnataka facility, says worker issues will be rectified

Holding the company's vice-president who oversees the business in India responsible, Wistron said, the person has been removed from the job.



Riot-hit Apple supplier Wistron hired more than it could handle in its Karnataka factory

