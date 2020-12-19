Saturday, December 19, 2020
Fwd: Big blow to Make-in-India: Apple puts riot-hit supplier Wistron on probation
pretty sad.
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: ETtech News Alert <newsletter@ettech.com>
Date: Sat, Dec 19, 2020 at 4:21 PM
Subject: Big blow to Make-in-India: Apple puts riot-hit supplier Wistron on probation
To: <travancore@gmail.com>
From: ETtech News Alert <newsletter@ettech.com>
Date: Sat, Dec 19, 2020 at 4:21 PM
Subject: Big blow to Make-in-India: Apple puts riot-hit supplier Wistron on probation
To: <travancore@gmail.com>
|
|
|
|Thanks for reading. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
|
|
--
thanks
rajeev
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5 phone, so please excuse brevity and typos
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home