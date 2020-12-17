Thursday, December 17, 2020
the curse of internationalist indian babus
harshly put, put fair. i once asked ss menon in a meeting what would happen if the chinese diverted the brahmaputra. he waved it away derisively. in fact they are now making noises about doing precisely that. bloody #nehruvianstalinist courtier.
https://www.fairobserver.com/region/central_south_asia/manu-sharma-shivshankar-menon-india-political-elites-internationalism-narendra-modi-nationalism-news-16271/
