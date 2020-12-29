India's wuhanvirus vaccine plans

forwarded as received. no guarantee of authenticity.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OsF2YQMIdJX4lmtjPnvFJFgNGN_cnq8K/view?usp=sharing
fortunately, no mRNA vaccines like pfizer and moderna. small mercies.
but clearly some vaccine is going to be rolled. i hope it is the dead-virus covaxin from bharat biotech, not the adenovirus vector astra zeneca. i read the lancet paper on the astra zeneca/oxford/serum institute of india vaccine and was underwhelmed. it was full of holes.
here's the lancet paper: apparently, the "academic authors retained editorial control".
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32661-1/fulltext
