Tuesday, December 29, 2020

India's wuhanvirus vaccine plans

forwarded as received. no guarantee of authenticity.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OsF2YQMIdJX4lmtjPnvFJFgNGN_cnq8K/view?usp=sharing

fortunately, no mRNA vaccines like pfizer and moderna. small mercies.

but clearly some vaccine is going to be rolled. i hope it is the dead-virus covaxin from bharat biotech, not the adenovirus vector astra zeneca. i read the lancet paper on the astra zeneca/oxford/serum institute of india vaccine and was underwhelmed. it was full of holes.

here's the lancet paper: apparently, the "academic authors retained editorial control". 

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32661-1/fulltext


