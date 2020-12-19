Saturday, December 19, 2020
Quick notes: iPhone assembly | Solid-state battery...
12-hour shifts, no overtime: Wistron's labor law violations in Indian iPhone assembly plant
> "Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron all have huge rounds of employee loss during Chinese new year as people go home and never come back due to dissatisfaction and my guess is they expected the same outside China instead of workers actually protesting"
> "Amazing how much profit *doesn't* go to the actual employees"
> Deniability: “It’s not our business; they’re not our employees. We will investigate.”
> It’s bad enough that Apple is using slave labor in China, that will not be tolerated in a freer country like India. Beyond that the wages highlight just how low Apple will go to enhance margins.
- Jagdeep Singh, founder and CEO at QuantumScape: Electric car battery startup is on the cusp of changing the industry.
- Energy bonus: Tiny nuclear reactors yield a huge amount of clean hydrogen
- Kalmane Kamegowda: Indian shepherd combats water scarcity by building ponds. He spent at least $14,000 from his and his son’s earnings to dig a chain of 16 ponds on a picturesque hill near his village in Karnataka. During rainy season, these tanks get filled with water and serve as reservoirs for birds and other forest animals during the summer.
- A story of inappropriate technology: Excellent thread.
A story of inappropriate technology: in the 1970s it was decided to modernize the rice farming of Sri Lanka, whose system that had not changed much for 3000 years. The goal was to replace the water buffalo with the modern tractor, but the attempt had disastrous consequences... pic.twitter.com/XIl5sUQf8k— Wrath Of Gnon (@wrathofgnon) December 13, 2020
- Death by fertilizers: India is the top urea producer in the world, accounts for 44.42% of the world's urea production.
- E-commerce scams: Chinese hackers targeted Indians with e-shopping scams. They created bogus links and asked internet users to click on them to participate in online contests and win prizes
- Bilateral swaps’ further China’s global footprint: The swap line encourages partners to increase reliance on Chinese goods and RMB loans to buy them, enhancing thereby its economic influence. It also furthers the goal of internationalising the RMB and establishing it as an alternative reserve currency.
- The Power of Now: The power for creating a better future is contained in the present moment: You create a good future by creating a good present.
"The power for creating a better future is contained in the present moment: You create a good future by creating a good present." -Eckhart Tolle— Zen Yoga Vibes (@ZenYogaVibes) December 6, 2020
☀️#ZenYogaVibes
