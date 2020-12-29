Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Nikkei Asia best of 2020



Our most read articles in 2020

December 29, 2020

COVID-19 outbreak, US-China decoupling, Toyota vs Tesla topped the year in news

"Asia on alert over mysterious virus outbreak in China."
 
On Jan. 3, Nikkei Asia reported this news from Hong Kong. The headline came as an unwelcome end to the New Year's holiday, but who could have imagined that the world would suffer from this mysterious virus for the entire year? This was our first report about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
 
There were no vaccines nor drugs for treatment. We lacked solid knowledge about this new virus. It soon became a pandemic. To prevent further spread of the virus, many countries shut their borders and enforced strict lockdowns in cities. Our lives changed dramatically and economies were seriously damaged. Health care crises continue to this day around the world.
 
There were also big discussions about the efficacy of face masks even as manufacturers rushed to produce more and more masks, gloves and protective clothing. Our readers closely read the progress of drugs and mask supplies.
 
Meanwhile, China passed a controversial national security law on Hong Kong. Some countries reacted negatively. The year also saw a further widening of the tech decoupling between the U.S. and China.
 
However, not all economic activity and innovation came to a stop. Tesla's market cap surpassing that of Toyota's was remarkable. We also brought you a rare teardown of Tesla's new electric vehicle. And this competition shows no signs of letting up -- Toyota will introduce a new type of battery-equipped EV next year, the news of which proved very popular with readers.
 
In addition to this, there was also the U.S. presidential election, Malaysia's political struggles, Thai protests and the situation in Hong Kong, all of which made many headlines this year.

Nikkei Asia's 12 most read stories of 2020

Asia on alert over mysterious virus outbreak in China

Authorities step up airport screenings as illness triggers reminder of SARS

Tesla teardown finds electronics 6 years ahead of Toyota and VW

Self-driving AI sends shivers through traditional supply chains

China says Japan-developed drug Avigan works against coronavirus

Positive reception by Chinese government contrasts with reservations in Japan

China up close: Xi fears Japan-led manufacturing exodus from China

The year of the metal rat returns every 60 years -- and brings calamity with it

US pushes China decoupling, wiping billions off Apple and Boeing

Huawei ban sets up game of chicken between world's biggest economies

Uniqlo flooded with customers for its 'cool and dry' masks

Consumers overwhelm servers while others put up with long lines and rain

Malaysia likely to remain closed to tourists into 2021: minister

Nancy Shukri says COVID surges in hitherto 'safe' countries have forced rethink

Germany ends China honeymoon with new Indo-Pacific strategy

European country's industrial powerhouses wary of alienating supersized market

Malaysia's Anwar fails to win king's support to oust PM

Palace says he did not give 'names and details' to verify 120-plus backers

Jack Ma vs. the Party: Inside the collapse of the world's biggest IPO

The charismatic founder has long clashed with China's leadership. It was only going to end one way

Toyota's game-changing solid-state battery en route for 2021 debut

Japan's government to join forces with industry to supercharge development

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

