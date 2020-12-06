Quick notes: Rocket launching drone | Woke culture...

- Fully autonomous orbital rocket launching drone: Launching things to space doesn’t have to mean firing a large rocket vertically using massive amounts of rocket-fuel-powered thrust — space startup Aevum breaks the mould in multiple ways, with an innovative launch vehicle design that combines uncrewed aircraft with horizontal take-off and landing capabilities, with a secondary stage that deploys at high altitude and can take small payloads the rest of the way to space.
- Janan Ganesh in FT: What is woke culture if not the howl of a generation of underemployed humanities graduates? But the problem may be the raw numbers of students, not the precise flavour of their indoctrination. There are only so many jobs for them in publishing and the news media. There are only so many seats in Congress. If postmodern theories vanished from campus, would this surplus of frustrated graduates really just go about their lives as room-temperature liberals?
- Quantum Supremacy? Chinese scientists claim to have built a quantum computer that is able to perform certain computations nearly 100 trillion times faster than the world’s most advanced supercomputer, representing the first milestone in the country’s efforts to develop the technology. China is building a $10 billion National Laboratory for Quantum Information Sciences as part of a big push in the field.
- The World's Most Important Technology Race: Not only will quantum computing offer significant scientific advances, but it will also alter warfighting. If China gains a substantial military quantum advantage over the United States, it could neutralize many of America's defensive and offensive technologies.
- China is greatest threat to freedom: "China believes that a global order without it at the top is a historical aberration. It aims to change that and reverse the spread of liberty around the world."
- Vinisha Umashankar: 14-year-old Tamil Nadu girl wins Children's Climate Prize for designing solar-powered ironing cart
- Words of Wisdom:
To successfully compete with China, Europe & America, Indian education administrators must realize that language of learning need not be the same as the language of communication.— Subhash Kak ☀️ (@subhash_kak) December 5, 2020
The current English-based system puts 95% of the population at a disadvantage.@sankrant
