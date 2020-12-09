Quick notes: Brain scans | Sonic attacks...

- Scientists turning away from brain scans: Brain scan research doesn’t seem to hold up. Researchers demonstrated that imaging scans — without the proper statistical corrections — could detect brain activity in a dead Atlantic salmon.
- Pulse Energy Attack: The mysterious head injuries suffered by US diplomatic staff in China and Cuba that had been described as "sonic attacks" are consistent with the use of directed microwave energy, according to a report published by the National Academy of Sciences.
- China wants to weaponize its currency: China wants to break the US dollar's stranglehold on the global financial system and gain greater control over how people spend their money. It's hoping a digital currency could deliver both.
- Burner phones and banking apps: Small cells of Chinese criminals have upended the way narcotics cash is laundered and are displacing the Mexican and Colombian money men that have long dominated the trade. Virtually unheard of a decade ago, these Chinese players are moving vast sums quickly and quietly, authorities said. Their expertise: routing cartel drug profits from the United States to China then on to Mexico with a few clicks of a burner phone and Chinese banking apps – and without the bulky cash ever crossing borders.
- Beijing trying to influence U.S. political circles: How a suspected Chinese spy gained access to US politics. She was in ‘relationships’ with at least two midwestern Mayors and also volunteered for the unsuccessful campaign of now-Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).
- Gitanjali Rao, inventor and scientist: TIME's first ever "Kid of the Year," 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao, created a device to detect lead in drinking water.
- Increase internship duration for engineering students: The current internship of four weeks is too short and there is a proposal to increase it to three to six months. This was also suggested by NASSCOM and CII representatives
- The World Is Your Reflection: Find peace within and you will see this inner peace reflected everywhere else.
- Not genetically inherited:
“If there is peace in your mind you will find peace with everybody. If your mind is agitated, you will find agitation everywhere. So first find peace within and you will see this inner peace reflected everywhere else. You are this peace!” – Papaji#Yoga pic.twitter.com/Z2gCV70G8A— Zen Yoga Vibes (@ZenYogaVibes) December 7, 2020
Indeed, sir. 🙏— Prof. P. Bebington (@prakashbebingto) December 8, 2020
A Brahmin is one who has mastered all 5 Indriyas. This mastery comes from Sadhana & Tapasya, NOT genetically inherited. Whereas, Asuras can be born unto Brahmin parents too. IMHO, beef-eating "paper Brahmins" are just Asuras. Jaati is dead, but Varna remains. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GsdK9bqLPf
No comments:
Post a Comment