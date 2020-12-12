Chinese intelligence agent Fang "Christine" Fang had targeted multiple US officials in a spy operation, including 2 US congressmen, and had personally honey-trapped multiple US officials, including at least one of the aforementioned congressmen, as well as 2 mayors, all in California.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9039065/Swalwells-family-cuts-ties-Fang-Fang-five-YEARS-warned-Communist-honeytrap.html

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/12/10/chinese-spy-caper-targeting-swalwell-khanna-said-to-be-common-practice/

https://sfist.com/2020/12/08/suspected-honey-trap-chinese-spy-targeted-swalwell-and-ro-khanna-seduced-multiple-mayors/

US Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, is proclaiming himself the victim of a smear campaign by Trump.





The other Congressman targeted by Fang was Ro Khanna, the same guy who's spent some time bashing BJP and Hindutva. Whereas previously we might have dismissed this as the usual lefty Nehruvian NRI nonsense, was there potentially a Chinese hand in his attacks on India over Kashmir and CAA?







It's also worth asking -- was Ro Khanna also similarly honey-trapped by Christine Fang? Perhaps he should be asked directly.