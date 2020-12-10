Opportunity for India in Russia's Future Cryo Engine?

As previously mentioned, Russia had announced plans for its new medium-sized reusable rocket, Amur, which will be used to launch a new generation of satellite constellations into orbit at lower cost. Russia has further announced that it will also develop a reusable superheavy carrier rocket, using the same engines as the Amur (it will simply have more of them)
https://tass.com/defense/1208767
However the Amur's methane-fueled engines have yet to actually be developed by Russia.
India should consider going in for a joint development deal with cash-strapped Russia to develop those engines, which we could then also make use of for our own needs. While ISRO too has been conducting research on cost-saving reusable launch vehicles, we could benefit from newer-generation engine technology. However, we should ensure that we have appropriate safeguards built into any deal for development and technology transfer, so that we don't face the same problems as before. However, now that we are a member of MTCR (Missile Technology Control Regime), we shouldn't face similar past hurdles and should be free to push ahead in pursuing more opportunities. Perhaps we need another Nambi Narayanan to negotiate us another deal.
Engines which run on methane (LNG) are very useful for reusable rockets, since methane does not form soot, which can clog up an engine over time to make it unusable. This would help ensure a long service life for such engines, so that they can be repeatedly re-used like airliners.
Just yesterday, SpaceX carried out a test flight of Starship, its own superheavy reusable rocket, which also likewise uses methane-fueled engines for the same reasons.
While the vehicle was destroyed in a crash-landing (or "hard landing" as ISRO might call it) after flying to an altitude of 12.5 km, the test flight was however still considered very successful because of the trove of valuable flight data it generated, which will enable further flights to be carried out successfully. Unfortunately, the separate fuel tank used just for landing purposes showed a loss of methane pressure, which then starved the engines of the fuel they needed just before the moment of touchdown.
